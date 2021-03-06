The total number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts has topped 16,000.
State health officials reported 52 new confirmed deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic to 16,044.
The state also reported nearly 1,500 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, pushing its confirmed caseload to nearly 558,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were fewer than 700 people reported hospitalized Saturday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The latest numbers come as Massachusetts is easing COVID-19 restrictions on visitors from more states.
Travelers from Missouri, Oregon and Washington won’t need to quarantine when they arrive in Massachusetts beginning Saturday, according to the state’s website explaining pandemic travel restrictions.
The states join Hawaii and Puerto Rico, which are also deemed lower risk.
The announcement comes as Maine Governor Janet Mills announced Friday that those traveling to the state from Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island can visit without quarantining or producing a negative COVID-19 test.
Visitors from other states must quarantine from the date of their arrival in Massachusetts unless they meet one of the state's criteria which include producing a negative COVID-19 test result administered up to 72 hours before their arrival.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 1,593 confirmed cases, 47 active, on March 3, up from 1,560 on Feb. 23, and 42,219 tests given to residents. At least 40 residents have died of COVID-19 complications as of March 3, and 1,598 had recovered.
Rockport: 242 confirmed cases, five active, on March 3, up from 240 on March 1. Among the confirmed cases, 48 are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities and 212 residents had recovered by March 1. At least 19 residents had died of the virus as of Feb. 9 while 9,349 tests had been given to residents as of March 3.
Essex: 143 confirmed cases March 2, the same as Feb. 27, when 4,796 tests of residents had been administered. There have been 55 cases between Jan. and Feb. 27 and 88 in 2020.
Manchester: 198 confirmed cases, six active on March 3, up from 193 on Feb. 24. More than 9,529 tests given.