A beloved friend, family member, and neighbor to so many in this seaside community has passed away due to complications related to the novel coronavirus.
Filippo Zappa, 85, of Gloucester died Sunday, April 5, at 9:11 a.m. at Beverly Hospital due to complications from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.
"This pandemic is on the rise in our community and we are deeply saddened that this terrible virus has taken a life in our community and a Gloucester resident has died as a result of COVID-19 (a dedicated family member, friend, and neighbor)," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said in a prepared statement. "This loss is deeply felt by our city."
There have been 45 other confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city of Gloucester as of Tuesday: four are hospitalized, 31 are in isolation and 15 have recovered.
Zappa is the first Gloucester resident to die from COVID-19-related complications.
He moved to Gloucester in the early 1970s, after immigrating from Terrasini, Sicily.
"Then he just started fishing," said Peter Zappa, one of Filippo's three sons and owner of The Causeway Restaurant. "He was here a good time."
While living in Gloucester, Filippo Zappa was known around the city for frequenting Caffe Sicilia and his son's restaurant.
"Everybody loved him, he was always smiling," Peter Zappa reminisced about his. "He thought of everybody else before he thought of him."
"We were honored to know him," he added.
Peter Zappa said the last time he saw his father was a month ago, and he does not have the virus.
"Some people are nervous that The Causeway might have the virus," he explained. "If I had the virus, I would not be here. I wouldn't be selfish and be open. I would close."
News of Filippo Zappa's passing traveled far beyond the bridge, as parish priest Davide Rasa of the Church of Santa Maria della Provvidenza in Terrasini, Italy, informed his community of the sad news via Facebook.
"This ugly, horrible virus took him away," Rasa wrote. "He has always defended himself from his sufferings but this ugly virus has removed him from his dearest affections."
Tele Occidente, a news station located in the Sicilian town of Montelepre, reported that Rasa had gotten to know Filippo Zappa during a pastoral mission carried out in 2016 among the Terrasinesi who lived in Gloucester.
"Together with the Marine Community of Terrasini we raise the Prayer to the Most High for the Soul of Filippo Zappa," Rasa wrote on his Facebook page on April 5.
Filippo Zappa is survived by his wife Gina and their four children, Rosa Mortillaro, Sal Zappa, Antonio Zappa, and Peter Zappa.
"Try to think of people and others. Be careful," Peter Zappa said. "(The virus) is a serious thing. There are some people that take it as a joke."
The death of Filippo Zappa is at least the second on Cape Ann due to COVID-19. Michael McKinnell of Rockport, a world-renowned architect who designed Boston City Hall, passed away over the weekend of March 28 due to coronoavirus-related complications. He was 84 years old.
The Gloucester Health Department is actively working toward identifying and monitoring those individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as anyone with whom they have recently come into contact.
"We expect the number of confirmed cases to rise in the days ahead as more people are tested," Romeo Theken said.
The state Department of Public Health reports that symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath and pneumonia in severe cases. If you display symptoms or suspect that you may have come into contact with a person who may be infected, please contact your primary care provider immediately.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
COVID-19 on Cape Ann
Gloucester: 46 confirmed cases as Tuesday at 3 p.m.; one deceased, four hospitalized, 31 in quarantine, 15 recovered.
Rockport: Eight active cases as of April 6.
Essex: Five cases as of April 4; two active, three recovered.
Manchester: Five cases as of April 2; three active, two recovered.
Sources: Municipal officials
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.