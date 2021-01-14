ROCKPORT — The town will offer free COVID-19 testing for residents at three drive-through clinics this month.
The clinics, for Rockport residents only, will be conducted at the schools complex on Ramsden Way. The clinics are scheduled for:
Saturday, Jan. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan, 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.from 10AM-2PM
Sunday, Jan. 31, , from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Town Adminstrator Mitch Vieira said in announcing the clinics, that a CodeRED message with specific information on testing and paperwork requirements will be out next week. Residents may sign up to receive CodeRed messages on the town's webpage, www.rockportma.gov, or listen to the posted alerts there.
According to Vieira's announcement, as of Monday evening, the COVID-19 total confirmed case count for Rockport was 186, up from 162 last week and 155 the week before. From the total case count, there were 25 active cases in town Monday, up from 22 last week and 27 the week before.
"As the numbers indicate, Rockport has seen a significant increase this past month, " he said. "The state has also designated Rockport as a ‘red’ community on its map reporting system."
"Over the last two weeks, 14 have acquired COVID through household or close contact exposure, one through workplace exposure, and 10 cases are unknown exposure," his announcement continued. He listed that the age distribution for those cases is none among those 20 or younger; seven cases among those 20 to 39; 10 cases among those 40 to 59; and eight cases among those 60 and older. "The Board of Health strongly recommends increased vigilance and strict adherence to health and safety protocols."
Any questions relating to isolation or quarantine requirements may be directed to public health nurses at covid19@rockportma.gov or 978-546-5000 ext. 4COVID or by visit mass.gov/isol8.
Barring any emergent issues, the next Code RED message will go out Monday, Jan. 18 between 4 to 6 p.m., according to Vieira's message.