ROCKPORT — During the first round of Rockport Public Schools' state-granted weekly COVID-19 tests, school officials were able to locate only two positive cases among the district's staff and 92% of its student body. As a result, the district transitioned back into hybrid learning in full as of Wednesday.
Students had been remote learning since Dec. 17 but will now attend class online and in person. Based on the school district's COVID-19 policies, in-person learning is off limits if the state Department of Public Health reports the average coronavirus case number for Gloucester and Rockport exceeds 16 cases per 1,000 people. Gloucester students make up nearly one fourth of the Rockport student body.
Moving forward, the district will be using its weekly testing results to determine whether schools should remain open.
High school staff and students were tested on Monday, Feb. 22, the first day back from February break. Testing is required for staff, and students must turn in a consent form signed by their guardians to participate. To date, 535 kindergartners to 12th-graders and 165 district staff have been tested.
Results for the first week of testing for high school staff and students were released Monday. According to an email from Superintendent Rob Liebow to parents, only one person was found to have the virus.
"That person is now following the established safety and medical protocols that are in place to deal with this health situation," the email reads. "The percent positivity for the high school group that was tested was therefore 0.49 percent."
The schools' first tested elementary and middle school pupils and staff on Feb. 9 and 10. Results showed that only one person at the elementary school was positive.
"We are very pleased so far with the data that this program has provided us with and we wish to once again thank all of you for your faith and trust in us that this approach would add another very important mitigation strategy to our ability to deal effectively with the COVID-19 virus issues that continue to confront all of us," Liebow wrote to parents. "A quick reminder that this information should not give any one of us a false sense of security and allow us to let our guard down whatsoever regarding the crucial mitigation efforts that should be universally followed to prevent COVID-19 infection such as consistent masking, proper social distancing and frequent hand sanitizing."
Gloucester High and O'Maley Innovation Middle schools are also participating in the six-week pooled testing pilot program, which began Monday in Gloucester.
The Rockport schools are receiving money for COVID-19 testing from the state Department of Education's Authorized Pooled Testing program. Originally, funds were expected to last through March 18. However, the state announced this week it will be covering the districts enrolled in the testing program through April 18. Once the state grant runs out, Rockport schools may choose to continue paying for weekly tests using its CARES Act stimulus money. Liebow told the Times on Wednesday afternoon that he hopes to do so.
