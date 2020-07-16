Massachusetts reported 12 confirmed and probable COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,380 in the state.
There were 234 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reported Thursday — bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to nearly 112,600 in Massachusetts.
There were 557 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of COVID-19, while 77 were in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care homes rose to 5,312 or more than 63% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
— Associated Press
Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 260 on Wednesday, one more than Monday; 4017 residents have been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 231 have recovered, according to city officials.
Rockport: 82 Wednesday, the same as Monday, when there was one active case; 742 tested. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday; 442 tested.
Manchester: 20 in Wednesday; 543 tested.
Local hospitals: There were four suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday, one less than Wednesday, at Beverly Hospital, and one patient in the Intensive Care Unit. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.