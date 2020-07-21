There were 165 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts and 17 newly reported deaths, the state Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The 165 new cases were out of 7,821 tests given, a positive rate of about 2.1%.
There have now been more than 107,200 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 8,231 deaths.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
The number of people in the state's hospitals climbed to 513, the department said Tuesday, up from 483 the previous day. The number of people in intensive care, however, dropped to 63, down from 67 the previous day.
— Associated Press
Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 260 last Wednesday; 4,017 residents have been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 231 have recovered, according to city officials.
Rockport: 82 on Monday with one active case, the same as last Wednesday; 742 tested. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 last Wednesday; 442 tested.
Manchester: 20 last Wednesday; 543 tested.
Local hospitals: There were three suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus Tuesday, four fewer than Monday, and one patient in the Intensive Care Unit at Beverly Hospital. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.