The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 174 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday and one new death, down from the 218 confirmed cases and 12 deaths reported Sunday.
The state has now had more than 107,000 confirmed cases and more than 8,200 deaths.
The agency said there are currently 483 in the hospital with the disease and 67 of those patients are in intensive care.
— Associated Press
Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 260 on Wednesday; 4017 residents have been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 231 have recovered, according to city officials.
Rockport: 82 on Monday with one active case, the same as last Wednesday; 742 tested. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday; 442 tested.
Manchester: 20 in Wednesday; 543 tested.
Local hospitals: There were seven suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus Monday at Beverly Hospital, and one patient in the Intensive Care Unit. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.