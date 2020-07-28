Massachusetts has 178 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 14 more coronavirus-related deaths, the state Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.
The number of new cases was down slightly from the previous day, but brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to more than 18,700.
The state's death toll from the disease is now more than 8,330.
The number of patients in the state's hospitals jumped to 364, up from 350 the previous day, while the number of people in intensive care dropped slightly to 54, down from 57.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 264 last Wednesday, plus 37 probable cases; 4,418 residents have been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 234 have recovered, according to city officials.
Rockport: 83 on Monday, with one active case; 1,047 tested as of last Wednesday. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 last Wednesday; 483 tested.
Manchester: 20 last Wednesday; 624 tested.
Local hospitals: On Tuesday, there were eight suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, one more than Monday. and one patient in the Intensive Care Unit, one less than Monday, at Beverly Hospital on Monday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.