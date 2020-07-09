Massachusetts reported another 25 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,268.
There were 295 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reported Thursday — bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to nearly 110,900 in Massachusetts.
There were 635 people reported hospitalized because of COVID-19, while 103 were in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care homes rose to 5,241 — or more than 63% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
— Associated Press
Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 258 on Wednesday, one more than last Friday; 2,687 residents have been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19; 231 have recovered.
Rockport: 82 on Wednesday, same as on Monday; 647 people tested. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday. At least fourteen residents have died of the virus
Essex: 24 on Wednesday; 327 tested.
Manchester: 20 on Wednesday; 391 residents tested.
Local hospitals: There were eight suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday at Beverly Hospital, down four from Wednesday. No patients, two less than Wednesday, were in the Intensive Care Unit. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.