Massachusetts reported 21 newly confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday — bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths to 8,790 since the start of the pandemic.
The state also on Thursday reported 319 newly confirmed cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus.
That brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to more than 122,600 in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic.
There were 401 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of COVID-19, while 61 were in intensive care units.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 276 confirmed cases, five of which are active, on Wednesday, and 43 probable cases on Tuesday. As Wednesday, 5,5840 residents had been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 288 have recovered, according to city officials.
Rockport: 83 on Wednesday, same as Monday, and 1,368 tested. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 84 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday, no charge from a week prior, and 633 tested.
Manchester: 21 on Wednesday, same as previous week, and 887 tested.
Local hospitals: There were 12 suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, and no patients in the Intensive Care Unit, at Beverly Hospital on Wednesday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.