Massachusetts public health officials reported nearly 400 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to just under 120,000.
State health officials also confirmed 17 new COVID-19-related deaths across Massachusetts, bringing the state’s confirmed coronavirus death toll to 8,870.
The rolling average of the positive test rate is now approximately 0.9%, the state Department of Public Health said.
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 287 confirmed cases, seven active, on Wednesday, and 7,347 residents tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 299 have recovered.
Rockport: 86, less than five active, on Wednesday, the same as Monday, and 1,725 residents tested. Forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 86 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday, no charge from a week prior, and 845 tested.
Manchester: 21 on Wednesday, same as previous week, and 1,211 tested.
Local hospitals: At Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals, there were no suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus Wednesday at 5 p.m.