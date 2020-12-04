State health officials reported 37 additional deaths and more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The state Department of Public Health also said there are more than 50,000 active cases of the virus, including nearly 1,400 in state hospitals.
Nearly 10,700 people have died and nearly 240,000 people have been infected by the virus in the state since the pandemic started.
Massachusetts' seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate has risen over the past two weeks, from 3.2% on Nov. 19 to 4.8% on Dec. 3.
The state's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 2,623 a day on Nov. 19 to 3,759 on Dec. 3.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 565 confirmed cases, of which 65 were active cases, on Wednesday. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 533 had recovered as of Wednesday. On Tuesday, 20,549 tests had been administered to residents.
Rockport: 110 confirmed cases Tuesday, up two from Monday, and 4,433 residents tested. As of Monday, there were seven active cases in town and forty-four of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-eight residents among the 110 who have contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 43 confirmed cases Thursday at 8 a.m, up three from Sunday, and 2,189 tested as of Monday.
Manchester: 60 confirmed cases — 15 active — on Wednesday, and 3,825 tested as of Tuesday.