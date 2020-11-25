Massachusetts public health officials reported 2,225 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and announced 20 recent COVID-19 deaths.
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 497 confirmed cases Wednesday, up from 466 on Friday. There were 50 active cases in city Wednesday. As of Nov. 18, 18,013 residents had been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 470 had recovered as of Wednesday.
Rockport: 106 confirmed cases Monday, up one from Nov. 18 when 3,901 residents had been tested. As of Monday, there were eight active cases in town and forty-four of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-six residents among the 106 who have contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 36 confirmed cases Sunday, up four from Nov. 18, when 1,889 were tested.
Manchester: 43 confirmed cases Wednesday, up four from Nov. 18, when 3,132 were tested. There were two active cases in town Wednesday.