Over the course of the past two months, the average age of a person diagnosed with COVID-19 in Massachusetts has fallen from 52 to 50, while the average age of cases reported hospitalized and deaths have held steady at 68 and 82, respectively.
The latest averages were included in the state Department of Public Health's daily data report.
The department on Tuesday reported 296 new cases and 10 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the number of people who have died from test-confirmed case of the respiratory disease to 8,529.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized, in intensive care, and intubated all rose in Tuesday's report — hospitalizations were up seven to 387, ICU patients up 10 to 70, and intubations up eight to 33.
The seven-day weighted average rate of positive tests hovered below 2% for a fourth day, hitting 1.9% as of Monday.
— State House News Service
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 278 confirmed cases last Wednesday. As of last Wednesday, 5,405 residents had been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 281 had recovered, according to city officials.
Rockport: 83 on Monday; 1,265 tested as of last Wednesday. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 84 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 last Wednesday, no charge from a week prior; 580 tested.
Manchester: 21 last Wednesday, same as previous Wednesday; 803 tested.
Local hospitals: There were three suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus,, and no patients in the Intensive Care Unit, at Beverly Hospital on Wednesday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.