The rolling average of positive COVID-19 test rates hit a new low in Friday's state Department of Public Health report, falling to 1.4%.
The department reported 212 new cases and 21,552 newly tested individuals, bringing the state's cumulative caseload to 113,729.
Fourteen new deaths brought the fatality count to 8,582 since the first death linked to the coronavirus was logged on March 20. When deaths among people with probable cases of COVID-19 are added in, the tally rises to 8,810.
— Katie Lannan, State House News Service
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 276 confirmed cases, five of which are active, on Wednesday, and 43 probable cases on Tuesday. As Wednesday, 5,5840 residents had been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 288 have recovered, according to city officials.
Rockport: 83 on Wednesday, same as Monday, and 1,368 tested. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 84 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday, no charge from a week prior, and 633 tested.
Manchester: 21 on Wednesday, same as previous week, and 887 tested.
Local hospitals: In Beverly Hospital, here were nine suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, three fewer than Thursday, and no patients in the Intensive Care Unit. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.