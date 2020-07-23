Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 264 on Wednesday, plus 37 probable cases; 4,418 residents have been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 234 have recovered, according to city officials.
Rockport: 82, the same as Monday, when there was one active case; 1,047 tested. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday; 483 tested.
Manchester: 20 on Wednesday; 624 tested.
Local hospitals: There were three suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus Wednesday, the same as Tuesday, and one patient in the Intensive Care Unit at Beverly Hospital. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.