Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 276 confirmed cases, five of which are active, and 43 probable cases on Tuesday. As of last Wednesday, 5,405 residents had been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 288 have recovered, according to city officials.
Rockport: 83 on Monday; 1,265 tested as of last Wednesday. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 84 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 last Wednesday, no charge from a week prior; 580 tested.
Manchester: 21 on Wednesday, same as previous Wednesday; 803 tested as last Wednesday.
Local hospitals: There were 11 suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, and one patient in the Intensive Care Unit, at Beverly Hospital on Tuesday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.