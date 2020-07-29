Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 270 on Wednesday, six more than last Wednesday; 4,900 residents have been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 234 have recovered, according to city officials.
Rockport: 83 om Wednesday, same as Monday, when there was one active case; 1,142 tested as of Wednesday. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday, no charge from last Wednesday; 536 tested.
Manchester: 21 on Wednesday, up one from previous Wednesday; 720 tested.
Local hospitals: On Wednesday, there were six suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, two less than Tuesday, and one patient in the Intensive Care Unit, the same as Tuesday, at Beverly Hospital. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.