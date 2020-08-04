The number of new COVID-19 cases has ticked up in Massachusetts.
On Tuesday, the state reported 438 newly confirmed cases and 108 new probable cases, for a total of more than 540 confirmed and probable cases. That brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to more than 119,000 in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic.
The state also reported nine newly confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday — bringing the number of confirmed and probable deaths to 8,657.
There were 354 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of COVID-19, while 56 were in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care homes rose to 5,512 or nearly 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 272 confirmed cases Sunday, two more than last Wednesday, and 42 probable cases for a total of 318; two cases are active. As of last Wednesday, 4,900 residents had been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 281 have recovered as of Sunday, according to city officials.
Rockport: 84 on Monday, one more than last Wednesday, including two active cases; 1,142 tested as of last Wednesday. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 84 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 last Wednesday, no charge from a week prior; 536 tested.
Manchester: 21 last Wednesday, up one from the previous Wednesday; 720 tested.
Local hospitals: There were seven suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus and no patients in the Intensive Care Unit, Beverly Hospital reported Monday at 5 p.m. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.