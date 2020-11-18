BOSTON — The state Department of Public Health reported 2,774 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state's total caseload to 189,518. That's up by roughly 10%, or 17,047 cases, from last Wednesday.
The department's most recent case breakdown by age range, updated Wednesday, shows that 6,186 new cases were reported among people age 20 to 29 from Nov. 1 through Nov. 14, and 5,015 among those aged 19 and younger, making those the age groups with the most new cases.
After COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed by 54 yesterday, the number rose again by 50 in Wednesday's report, hitting 885.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased by 14, to 173.
— Katie Lannan/SHNS
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Gloucester: 439 confirmed cases Monday, up from 422 on Nov. 11 when 16,979 had been residents tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 438 had recovered as of Monday.
Rockport: 101 confirmed cases Monday, up six from Nov. 11, when 3,647 residents had been tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-six residents among the 101 who had contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 32 confirmed cases Nov. 11 and 1,753 tested.
Manchester: 39 confirmed cases Wednesday, up three from Nov. 11 when 2,863 had been tested.