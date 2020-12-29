State public health officials reported more than 3,600 new confirmed cases on Tuesday and 58 new confirmed deaths.
The total number of cases in Massachusetts since the pandemic began now stands at over 346,000, and the death toll has risen to 11,958.
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 834 confirmed cases last Wednesday, when 78 cases were active. At least 31 residents had died from COVID-19 and 786 had recovered as of Dec. 23. As of Dec. 22, 25,903 tests had been administered to residents.
Rockport: 155 confirmed cases Monday, up from 144 Dec. 22. As of Monday, there were 27 active cases in town and 48 of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Among the 155 who have contracted the coronavirus, 109 had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus while 5,467 residents had been tested as of Dec. 22.
Essex: 77 confirmed cases Saturday, up eight from Dec. 22, when 2,813 had been tested.
Manchester: 101 confirmed cases, 14 active, last Wednesday, when 5,305 tested.