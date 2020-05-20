BOSTON — Newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts dipped below 900 Tuesday, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus to nearly 88,000.
There were 76 new COVID-19-related deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the number of deaths to 5,938.
There were fewer than 2,500 people currently hospitalized with the disease, down from more than 3,500 two weeks ago. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care also fell to fewer than 700, down from more than 900 two weeks ago.
The number of deaths at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts stood at 3,617 — about 61% of all COVID-19-related deaths.
— Associated Press
Here are number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 224 on Saturday, up from 211 last Wednesday. Of the 224 cases, 77 were active with five hospitalized and the rest in isolation, 17 patients have died and 130 patients have recovered.
Rockport: 73 on Monday, including 37 patients in long-term or congregant living facilities.
Essex: 22 on Tuesday morning, with two suspected cases.
Manchester: 15 last Wednesday.
Local hospitals: There were 30 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital on Tuesday morning, down three from Monday. Five of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, one less than Monday.
There were another eight suspected cases, down four from Monday, with one patient in the ICU.
There were 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases among the hospitals' workers.