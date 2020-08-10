Massachusetts reported six newly confirmed and probable deaths linked to COVID-19 on Monday — bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths to 8,741 since the start of the pandemic.
The state also on Monday reported 275 newly confirmed and probable cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus.
That brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to more than 121,000 in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic.
There were 380 people reported hospitalized Monday because of COVID-19, while 60 were in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care homes rose to 5,579 or nearly 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 278 confirmed cases Wednesday, six more than Sunday. As of Wednesday, 5,405 residents had been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 281 had recovered as of Sunday, according to city officials.
Rockport: 83 on Monday; 1,265 tested as of last Wednesday. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 84 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday, no charge from a week prior; 580 tested.
Manchester: 21 on Wednesday, same as last Wednesday; 803 tested.
Local hospitals: There were three suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus,, and no patients in the Intensive Care Unit, at Beverly Hospital on Wednesday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.