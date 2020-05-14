BOSTON — The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Massachusetts climbed over 5,450 on Thursday.
There were 167 new deaths reported, bringing to 5,482 the total number of deaths recorded in the state since the pandemic's start.
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts reached 82,182 after the state reported an additional 1,685 individuals who tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care dipped to 781.
Here are number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 211 on Wednesday; at least 11 patients have died.
Rockport: 72 on Wednesday; at 35 patients in long-term or congregant living facilities on Monday.
Essex: 17 on Wednesday.
Manchester: 15 on Wednesday.
Local hospitals: There were 42 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital on Thursday morning, down 10 from Wednesday. Six of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, one more than Wednesday.
There were another 34 suspected cases, one more than Wednesday, with one patient in the ICU, down three from Wednesday.
There were 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases among the hospitals' workers, three less than Wednesday.