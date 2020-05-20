BOSTON (AP) — The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Massachusetts has surged past 6,000 as the state’s economy begins to reopen.
There were 128 new COVID-19-related deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,066 since the start of the pandemic. Massachusetts has recorded the third highest number of deaths of any state.
There were more than 1,000 newly reported cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, with the total number of people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 rising to nearly 89,000.
There were about 2,500 people currently hospitalized with the disease, down from more than 3,500 two weeks ago.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care stood at 675, down from 922 two weeks ago.
The number of deaths at long-term care facilities stood at 3,701 or about 61% of all COVID-19-related deaths in the state.
— Associated Press
Here are number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 233 on Wednesday, up from 224 on Saturday. The city said of Saturday's 224 cases, 77 were active with five hospitalized and the rest in isolation. The city also said Saturday that 17 patients have died and 130 patients have recovered.
Rockport: 74 on Wednesday, one more than Monday, when there 37 cases in long-term or congregant living facilities.
Essex: 21 on Wednesday, one less than Tuesday.
Manchester: 16 on Wednesday, one more than a week ago.
Local hospitals: There were 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital on Wednesday, up one from Tuesday. Four of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, one less than Tuesday.
There were another 10 suspected cases, up two from Tuesday, with one patient in the ICU as there was Tuesday.
There were 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases among the hospitals' workers, one less than Tuesday.