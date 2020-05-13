BOSTON — COVID-19-related deaths in Massachusetts surged again Wednesday, topping 5,300 just days before the state is set to release a plan to reopen the economy.
There were 174 new deaths reported, bringing to 5,315 the total number of deaths recorded in the state since the pandemic's start.
It's a sharp increase compared to the 33 deaths reported Tuesday.
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts neared 80,500 after the state reported an additional 1,165 individuals who tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care dipped below 800, while there were about 3,100 people overall currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Deaths at long-term care facilities stand at 3,236 — nearly 61% of all COVID-19-related deaths in the state.
— Associated Press
Here are number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 211, up 23 from last Wednesday; at least 11 patients have died.
Rockport: 72, up one from Monday when 35 patients were in long-term or congregant living facilities.
Essex: 17, the same as last Wednesday.
Manchester: 15 up one from last Wednesday.
Local hospitals: There were 52 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital on Wednesday morning, up three from Tuesday. Five of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, one less than Tuesday.
There were another 33 suspected cases, up six from Tuesday, with four of those patients in the ICU, up two from Tuesday,
There were 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases among the hospitals' workers, one less than Tuesday.