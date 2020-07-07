There were no active cases of COVID-19 in Gloucester last week, the mayor said Monday in message to city residents.
"This is amazing news but we cannot let our guard down and we MUST remain vigilant to keep each other safe and limit a second surge," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said. "We could not have gotten to this point without your help and I know I can count on each and every one of you to stay the course. "
As of Friday, 231 patients of the 257 confirmed cases in Gloucester had recovered from the coronavirus.
"Sadly, 26 Gloucester residents had also died from this awful virus. They are constantly in my thoughts and we continue to offer our love and support to their families and loved ones," Romeo Theken said.
Massachusetts reported another 15 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,213.
There were about 140 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reported Tuesday — bringing the total number of confirmed cases to more than 104,799 in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic.
There were just over 620 people reported hospitalized because of COVID-19, while 104 were in intensive care units.
Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 257 on Friday, same as last Wednesday when 2,447 residents had been tested. Twenty-six residents have died from COVID-19; 231 have recovered.
Rockport: 82 on Monday, same as last Wednesday when 584 people tested. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday.
Essex: 24 last Wednesday; 295 tested.
Manchester: 20 last Wednesday; 354 residents tested.
Local hospitals: There were 10 suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus Tuesday morning at Beverly Hospital, down two from Monday. None of those patients, the same as Monday, were in the Intensive Care Unit. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.