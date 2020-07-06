There were no active cases of COVID-19 in Gloucester last week, the mayor said Monday in message to city residents.
"This is amazing news but we cannot let our guard down and we MUST remain vigilant to keep each other safe and limit a second surge," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said. "We could not have gotten to this point without your help and I know I can count on each and every one of you to stay the course. "
As of Friday, 231 patients of the 257 confirmed cases in Gloucester had recovered from the coronavirus.
"Sadly, 26 Gloucester residents had also died from this awful virus. They are constantly in my thoughts and we continue to offer our love and support to their families and loved ones," Romeo Theken said.
Massachusetts reported another 15 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,198.
There were about 163 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reported Monday — bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to more than 110,000 in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic.
There were just over 600 people reported hospitalized because of COVID-19, while 99 were in intensive care units.
The number of the deaths at long-term care homes rose to 5,184 — or more than 63% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 257 on Friday, same as Wednesday when 2,447 residents had been tested. Twenty-six residents have died from COVID-19; 231 have recovered.
Rockport: 82 on Monday, same as Wednesday when 584 people tested. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday; 295 tested.
Manchester: 20 on Wednesday; 354 residents tested.
Local hospitals: There were 12 suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus Monday morning at Beverly Hospital, down one from Thursday. None of those patients, the same as Thursday, were in the Intensive Care Unit. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.