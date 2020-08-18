Massachusetts reported six new coronavirus deaths and 175 new cases on Tuesday, pushing the state’s confirmed pandemic death toll over 8,610 and its confirmed caseload closer to 115,000.
An uptick in cases prompted the state to hit pause last week on reopening the economy.
State public health officials said the seven-day weighted average of positive tests was at 1.4%, the lowest level recorded so far.
The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 370 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of COVID-19, while more than 60 were in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care homes rose to more than 5,660 or about 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 277 confirmed cases, fewer than five cases, and 43 probable cases on Friday. As of last Wednesday, 5,840 residents had been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 290 have recovered, according to city officials.
Rockport: 85 on Monday, up two from last Wednesday, when 1,368 residents had been tested. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 84 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 last Wednesday, no charge from a week prior, and 633 tested.
Manchester: 21 last Wednesday, same as previous week, and 887 tested.
Local hospitals: At Beverly Hospital, there were four suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus Tuesday, one more than Monday, and one patient in the Intensive Care Unit, also one more than Monday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.