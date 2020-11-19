The number of people hospitalized in Massachusetts is continuing to climb as the state grapples with a second surge of COVID-19 cases.
There were nearly 920 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and more than 180 in intensive care units.
That's a significant jump from the approximately 360 reported hospitalized two months ago.
The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths increased by 27 on Thursday. The state reported more than 2,500 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
On average, about 2,620 cases had been confirmed per day in the seven days running up to Wednesday, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
The new deaths pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 10,204, while its confirmed caseload since the start of the pandemic increased to more than 192,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 6,645 -- or nearly 64% of all probable and confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the state.
Massachusetts is planning to open a field hospital in Worcester to prepare for a possible overflow of COVID-19 patients as the disease continues to surge again in the state.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Gloucester: 460 confirmed cases Wednesday, up 21 from Monday, and 18,013 residents tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 438 had recovered as of Monday.
Rockport: 105 confirmed cases Wednesday, up four from Monday, and 3,901 residents tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-six residents among the 105 who have contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 32 confirmed cases Wednesday, the same as Nov. 11, and 1,889 tested.
Manchester: 39 confirmed cases Wednesday, up three from Nov. 11, and 3,132 tested.