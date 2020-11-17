Pressure on Massachusetts hospitals is continuing to mount as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 steadily rises.
There were 835 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19. That’s up from 500 a month ago.
Of those hospitalized Tuesday, nearly 160 were in intensive care units.
On Tuesday, there were 20 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 2.260 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The new deaths pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 10,130 and its confirmed caseload to more than 186,700.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 6,610.
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Gloucester: 439 confirmed cases Monday, up from 422 last Wednesday when 16,979 had been residents tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 438 had recovered as of Monday.
Rockport: 101 confirmed cases Monday, up six from last Wednesday, when 3,647 residents had been tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-six residents among the 101 who had contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 32 confirmed cases last Wednesday and 1,753 tested.
Manchester: 36 confirmed cases Wednesday and 2,863 tested.