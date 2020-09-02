Public health officials on Wednesday reported that the state rolling average positive test rate for COVID-19 remained at 1%, the lowest level since the start of the outbreak. The number of patients actively hospitalized decreased from 320 on Tuesday to 308 on Wednesday.
Another 288 confirmed cases Wednesday brought the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 119,426, while the Department of Public Health said 22 new deaths were among those confirmed Wednesday.
The total confirmed and probable death toll was listed as 9,060 on Wednesday, four fewer than the 9,064 in Tuesday's report. DPH did not directly explain the disparity in the reports, though a footnote said that the Wednesday data uses new clinical criteria to define COVID probable cases.
— State House News Service
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 287 confirmed cases, seven active, on Wednesday, and 7,347 residents tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 294 have recovered.
Rockport: 86, less than five active, on Wednesday, the same as Monday, and 1,725 residents tested. Forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 86 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday, no charge from a week prior, and 845 tested.
Manchester: 21 on Wednesday, same as previous week, and 1,211 tested.
Local hospitals: At Beverly Hospital, there were five suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus Tuesday at 5 p.m., and no patients in the Intensive Care Unit. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.