Massachusetts reported 10 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,340 in the state.
There were 303 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reported Tuesday — bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to more than 112,000 in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic.
There were 560 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of COVID-19, while 93 were in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care homes rose to 5,282 — or more than 63% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
— Associated Press
Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 258 last Wednesday, when 2,687 residents have been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 231 have recovered, according to city officials.
Rockport: 82 on Monday, with one active case, the same as last Wednesday when 647 people had been tested. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday. At least fourteen residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 last Wednesday; 327 tested.
Manchester: 20 last Wednesday; 391 residents tested.
Local hospitals: There were no suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus Tuesday at Beverly Hospital, and no patients were in the Intensive Care Unit. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.