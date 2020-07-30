The state Department of Public Health reported 304 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, but said the number was inflated because of a technical reporting error by a hospital group that caused a delay in its laboratory test results being reported to the state.
Those test results were included in Thursday's report.
Still, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Massachusetts has risen over the past two weeks from 249.29 new cases per day on July 15 to 266 new cases per day on July 29, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
The state also reported 15 new coronavirus-related deaths, for a total of nearly 8,400.
Hospitalizations dropped to 367, 23 fewer than the previous day. The number of patients in intensive care dropped to 55, down from 62.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 270 on Wednesday; 4,900 residents have been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 234 have recovered, according to city officials.
Rockport: 83 on Wednesday, same as Monday, when there was one active case; 1,142 tested as of Wednesday. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday, no charge from a week prior; 536 tested.
Manchester: 21 on Wednesday, up one from previous Wednesday; 720 tested.
Local hospitals: On Thursday, there were eight suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, two more than Wednesday, and one patient in the Intensive Care Unit, the same as Wednesday, at Beverly Hospital. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.