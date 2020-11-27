State health officials releasing two days' worth of coronavirus data reported nearly 4,500 newly confirmed cases and 29 additional confirmed deaths.
Massachusetts' total caseload since the pandemic began rose Friday to just under 212,000 cases, and the death toll now stands at 10,401. Authorities caution that the actual toll is likely higher because of deaths not attributed to COVID-19.
Nearly 1,000 people were hospitalized as of Friday afternoon, more than 200 of them in intensive care, the state Department of Public Health said.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 503 confirmed cases Wednesday, of which 50 were active cases, and 19,425 residents tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 470 had recovered as of Wednesday.
Rockport: 106 confirmed cases Wednesday, the same as Monday, and 4,180 residents tested. As of Monday, there were eight active cases in town and forty-four of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-six residents among the 106 who have contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 36 confirmed cases Wednesday, the same as Sunday, and 2,054 tested.
Manchester: 45 confirmed cases Wednesday, and 3,483 tested. There were two active cases in town Wednesday.