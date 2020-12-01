The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts increased by 30 on Tuesday while the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by more than 2,800.
The new deaths pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 10,542 and its confirmed caseload since the start of the pandemic to nearly 221,200.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 1,190 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with nearly 240 in intensive care units.
The average age of those hospitalized was 65.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 6,797.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 503 confirmed cases last Wednesday, of which 50 were active cases, and 19,425 residents tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 470 had recovered as of last Wednesday.
Rockport: 108 confirmed cases Monday, up two from last Wednesday when 4,180 residents had been tested. As of Monday, there were seven active cases in town and forty-four of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-eight residents among the 108 who have contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 40 confirmed cases Sunday, up four from last Wednesday, when 2,054 had been tested.
Manchester: 45 confirmed cases — two active — last Wednesday, and 3,483 tested.