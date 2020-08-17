Massachusetts reported four new coronavirus deaths and more than 200 new cases on Monday, pushing the state's pandemic death toll over 8,600 and its confirmed caseload closer to 115,000.
An uptick in cases prompted the state to hit pause last week on reopening the economy. State public health officials said the seven-day weighted average of positive tests was at 1.4%, the lowest level recorded so far.
The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 277 confirmed cases, fewer than five cases, and 43 probable cases on Friday. As of Wednesday, 5,5840 residents had been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 290 have recovered, according to city officials.
Rockport: 85 on Monday, up two from Wednesday, when 1,368 residents had been tested. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 84 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday, no charge from a week prior, and 633 tested.
Manchester: 21 on Wednesday, same as previous week, and 887 tested.
Local hospitals: There were three suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday, six fewer than Fridayday, and no patients in the Intensive Care Unit, at Beverly Hospital. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.