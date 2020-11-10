BOSTON (AP) — An increase in the number of COVID-19 cases could force Massachusetts to once again open field hospitals to care for a possible overflow of patients as hospital intensive care units fill up, Gov. Charlie Baker warned Tuesday.
Hospitals are also prepared to make an additional 400 beds available for COVID-19 patients by converting acute care beds to ICU beds to deal with an expected rise in cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus during the fall and winter, Baker said at a press conference.
“The trends obviously are going in the wrong direction and show no signs of changing,” he said.
When and where field hospitals might be set up depends on space and need, Baker said. More details about field hospitals will be coming later this week, he said.
Massachusetts residents had done a good job controlling the virus after an initial spike in the spring, but are getting careless and allowing the virus to get a toehold again, leading to a second surge, he said.
“When it comes down to it, controlling this virus depends in many ways on the everyday actions of everybody,” Baker said. “COVID is merciless and will continue to grow and spread whenever it is given the opportunity.”
Statistics released by the state on Tuesday showed nearly 620 individuals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, with 150 in intensive care units.
The state has also submitted a vaccine distribution plan to the federal government once a vaccine is made available, Baker said.
Baker faulted what he described as a leadership vacuum in the federal government at a time when cases are surging across the nation.
“We are in a very critical moment with respect to this nation’s response to this virus and there isn’t guidance, direction or a consistent message coming from D.C.,” he said.
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
On Tuesday, Massachusetts reported 21 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths as the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 again soared past 2,000.
The new deaths pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,957 and its confirmed caseload to nearly 170,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were nearly 620 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 150 in intensive care units.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to more than 6,500.
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Gloucester: 463 confirmed cases Friday, up from 411 on Monday. As of last Wednesday, 16,124 residents had been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 428 had recovered as of Friday.
Rockport: 95 confirmed cases Monday, up two from last Wednesday when 3,422 residents had been tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-four residents among the 95 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 30 confirmed cases last Wednesday, up one from Oct. 28, and 1,639 tested.
Manchester: 32 confirmed cases last Wednesday, up four from Oct. 28, and 2,602 tested.