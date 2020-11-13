BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is planning to open a field hospital in Worcester to prepare for a possible overflow of COVID-19 patients as the disease continues to surge again in the state.
The facility will be located at the DCU Center in Worcester and will include 240 beds. It should be ready to take in patients as early as the first week of December. The partner for the site will be the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center.
The announcement comes as the state has begun recording more than 2,000 newly confirmed cases daily of the disease caused by the coronavirus.
On Thursday, the state reported that there have been more than 10,000 confirmed deaths from the disease in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic.
During the initial spike of the virus in the spring, the state opened five field hospitals across Massachusetts, including one at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The Worcester and Boston field hospitals treated patients. The remaining three field hospitals ended up not being needed to treat patients.
The state will likely re-open some of the other field hospitals if needed, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said at a press conference Friday.
Baker said the number of new cases have been trending in the wrong direction since the end of the summer.
"The trajectory now is sustained and troubling and everybody needs to step up," Baker said.
Private activities including indoor gatherings are largely driving the spike, according to Baker.
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
The coronavirus continued its inexorable climb in Massachusetts on Friday with 23 new confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 2,670 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
It's the fourth day in a row that newly confirmed cases have topped 2,000.
The new deaths pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 10,038 and its confirmed caseload to more than 177,600.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were nearly 690 people reported hospitalized Monday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 153 in intensive care units.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 6,555.
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Gloucester: 422 confirmed cases Wednesday, up from 411 on Monday, and 16,979 residents tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 428 had recovered as of Friday.
Rockport: 95 confirmed cases Wednesday, the same as Monday, and 3,647 residents tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-four residents among the 95 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 32 confirmed cases Wednesday, up two from Nov. 4, and 1,753 tested.
Manchester: 36 confirmed cases Wednesday, up four from Nov. 4, and 2,863 tested.