COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed for the second consecutive day Wednesday and the Department of Public Health reported an additional 315 new cases of the respiratory disease.
The 315 new cases came from tests of 19,744 people, which works out to a positivity rate of about 1.6%. The seven-day average of the statewide positive test rate remained at its all-time low of 1.1% in Wednesday's DPH update. DPH also announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of 26 more people, bringing the death toll to 8,987.
There were 29 more people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of midday Wednesday than there were 24 hours earlier. There are 356 people being treated for the virus in a Massachusetts hospital, including 68 people in intensive care units and 29 people who are intubated.
DPH also reported Wednesday that there are 4,410 active cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, an increase of 5% from last week. When the state first began reporting the number of recoveries and of people under isolation on June 3, there were 7,012 people isolated with the virus. That number of active cases rose to 7,300 in the June 10 report and then fell until settling at 2,586 as of both July 8 and July 15. The number of active coronavirus cases has been climbing since.
Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed here on Feb. 1, there have been 117,085 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease in Massachusetts. The first COVID-19 death was announced March 20, and a total of 8,987 people have died with confirmed or probable cases of the COVID-19 since then. -- Colin A. Young
— Colin A. Young, State House News Service
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 284 confirmed cases, seven active, on Wednesday, four more than previous week, and 6,860 residents tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 290 have recovered.
Rockport: 86, less than five active, on Wednesday, the same as Monday, and 1,593 residents tested. Forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 86 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday, no charge from a week prior, and 770 tested.
Manchester: 21 on Wednesday, same as previous week, and 1,093 tested.
Local hospitals: At Beverly Hospital, there were 10 suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus Tuesday at 5 p.m., once less than Monday, and no patients in the Intensive Care Unit. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.