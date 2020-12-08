The number of those requiring hospital care for COVID-19 continues to climb in Massachusetts.
There were more than 1,550 people reported hospitalized Wednesday because of confirmed cases of the disease, with more than 300 in intensive care units.
The average age of those hospitalized was 68.
On Wednesday, the state also reported that the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by more than 3,600 while the number of confirmed coronavirus deaths increased by 40.
The new deaths pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 10,833 and its confirmed caseload since the start of the pandemic to more than 253,600.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 6,920.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 607 confirmed cases, of which 89 were active, on Friday. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 522 had recovered as of Friday. Last Tuesday, 20,549 tests had been administered to residents.
Rockport: 117 confirmed cases Monday, up seven from Dec. 1. As of Monday, there were 10 active cases in town and forty-four of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-eight residents among the 117 who have contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus while at least and 4,433 residents have been tested.
Essex: 43 confirmed cases Thursday at 8 a.m, up three from Sunday, and 2,189 tested as of last week.
Manchester: 60 confirmed cases — 15 active — last Wednesday, and 3,825 tested as of Dec. 1.