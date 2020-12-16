The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 71 on Wednesday while the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 5,400.
The new deaths pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 11,261 and its confirmed caseload since the start of the pandemic to more than 292,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 1,850 people reported hospitalized Wednesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 380 in intensive care units.
The average age of those hospitalized was 67.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 7,072.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 674 confirmed cases, of which 107 were active, on Dec. 10. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 606 had recovered as of Dec. 10. As of Thursday, 22,380 tests had been administered to residents.
Rockport: 121 confirmed cases Monday, up two from Thursday,. As of Monday, there were nine active cases in town and 44 of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Eighty-six residents among the 121 who have contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus while at least 4,774 residents have been tested as of Thursday.
Essex: 63 confirmed cases Wednesday, up 14 from Dec. 10 when 2,385 had been tested.
Manchester: 87 confirmed cases Wednesday, up 12 from Dec. 10 when 4,313 had been tested.