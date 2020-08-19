Massachusetts reported 28 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 260 newly confirmed cases on Wednesday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to more than 8,640 and its confirmed caseload past 115,000.
State public health officials said the seven-day weighted average of positive tests was about 1.4%.
The state on Wednesday also reported more than 560 probable cases of COVID-19 in the past week, bringing the total number of probable cases to nearly 9,370. The state also reported an additional nine probable deaths, bringing the total number of probable COVID-19 deaths to more than 230.
The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 360 people reported hospitalized Wednesday because of COVID-19, while more than 60 were in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care homes rose to more than 5,680 or about 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 280 confirmed cases, fewer than five active, on Wednesday, three more than Friday, when there were also 43 probable cases. On Wednesday, 6,345 residents had been tested. At least 26 residents had died from COVID-19 and 290 had recovered as of Friday, according to city officials.
Rockport: 86 on Wednesday, up one from Monday, and 1,475 residents tested. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 84 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday, no charge from a week prior, and 694 tested.
Manchester: 21 on Wednesday, same as previous week, and 988 tested.
Local hospitals: There were four suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus and one patient in the Intensive Care Unit at Beverly Hospital on Wednesday, the same as Tuesday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.