Health officials reported 18 new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing Massachusetts' death toll total to 8,249.
The state Department of Health also reported 192 additional COVID-19 cases. Officials have confirmed more than 107,000 positive cases of the virus since the pandemic started.
There are currently more than 500 hospitalized in the state with the virus, officials said.
— Associated Press
Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 264, four more than last Wednesday; 4,418 residents have been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 231 have recovered, according to city officials.
Rockport: 82, the same as Monday, when there was one active case; 1,047 tested. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24, no charge from last Wednesday; 483 tested.
Manchester: 20 Wednesday, same as las Wednesday; 624 tested.
Local hospitals: There were three suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus Wednesday, the same as Tuesday, and one patient in the Intensive Care Unit at Beverly Hospital. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.