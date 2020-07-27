The state Department of Public Health reported 182 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday and seven additional deaths.
There have now been more than 108,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 8,300 fatalities attributed to the disease. The average age of the patients who have died is 82.
The number of people in the hospital with the virus has dropped to 350 as of Sunday, down from 364 the previous day. Of those patients, 57 are in intensive care.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 264 on Wednesday, plus 37 probable cases; 4,418 residents have been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 234 have recovered, according to city officials.
Rockport: 83 on Monday, one more than Wednesday, with one active case; 1,047 tested as of Wednesday. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday; 483 tested.
Manchester: 20 on Wednesday; 624 tested.
Local hospitals: There were seven suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus and two patients in the Intensive Care Unit at Beverly Hospital on Monday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.