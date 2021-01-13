The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths rose by 86 on Wednesday while the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 5,200.
The new deaths pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 13,082 and its confirmed caseload since the start of the pandemic to more than 427,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were 2,200 people reported hospitalized Wednesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with about 460 in intensive care units.
The average age of those hospitalized was 73. There were an estimated more than 90,000 current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 7,666.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 1,140 confirmed cases Sunday, up from 1,014 on Jan. 5, and 166 active cases. At least 33 residents had died of COVID-19 complications and 1,009 had recovered as of Sunday. More than 28,815 tests of residents had been done as of Jan. 5.
Rockport: 186 confirmed cases Monday, up from 167 on Jan. 5, and 25 active cases. Among the confirmed cases, 48 were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities and 141 residents had recovered as Monday. At least 19 residents had died of the virus while 6,100 tests had been given to residents as Jan. 5.
Essex: 101 confirmed cases cases Tuesday, up two from Sunday. On Jan. 6, 3,203 tests of residents had been administered.
Manchester: 148 confirmed cases, 13 active, on Wednesday, up from 131 confirmed cases on Jan. 6 when 6,357 tests had been conducted.