The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 4,330 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 75 more deaths.
There have now been more than 472,000 cases and nearly 13,800 virus-related fatalities in the state.
The state's seven-day average positivity was about 5.2% as of Saturday, the department said.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 1,303 confirmed cases Tuesday, up from 1,140 confirmed cases on Jan. 10. At least 33 residents had died of COVID-19 complications and 1,009 had recovered as of Jan 10. More than 32,927 tests had been given to residents as of Tuesday.
Rockport: 200 confirmed cases Tuesday, up from 198 Monday when there were 27 active cases. Among the confirmed cases, 48 were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities and 151 residents had recovered by Monday. At least 19 residents had died of the virus while 6,871 tests had been given to residents as of Tuesday.
Essex: 116 confirmed cases cases Tuesday, when 3,649 tests of residents had been administered.
Manchester: 164 confirmed cases Wednesday, up from 148 on Jan. 13, and 13 actives cases. And 7,210 tests given as of Tuesday.