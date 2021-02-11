MANCHESTER — The town will host another COVID-19 vaccine clinic, this time catering exclusively to residents 75 and older.
The clinic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St. Pre-registration is required at hipaa.jotform.com/210341706490145. Those who are unable to register online or are in need of transportation to the clinic are asked to call the Manchester Council on Aging at 978-526-7500.
Patients will receive Pfizer vaccines courtesy of Conley’s Pharmacy of Ipswich.
The town asks those getting the vaccine to bring a photo ID, Medicare card and any other health insurance cards to the clinic. Also, it is asked that all patients wear a loose fitting T-shirt so staff can get easy access to the upper arm.
There will be no copayments for the shot. Administration fees will be billed to the patient's insurance.
Patients should arrive no earlier than 10 minutes before their scheduled time in order to keep crowds to a minimum.
After receiving a vaccine, patients will be monitored by health staff —15 minutes for those without an allergy history and 30 minutes for those with an allergy history.
Patients will be invited back to Sacred Heart for their follow-up shot on Saturday, March 6. The second round is reserved for patients who received their initial vaccine on Feb. 13.
All shots must be taken at the same location, per the state's COVID-19 laws. Those looking for their second shot are asked to contact the facility where they received their first dose.
Any questions may be directed to the Manchester Board of Health at 978-526-7385 or by emailing Ellen Lufkin at lufkine@manchester.ma.us.
