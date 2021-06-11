ROCKPORT — The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) is hosting its first COVID-19 clinic in Rockport this Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at Community House, 58 Broadway in Rockport. The clinic is open to all Massachusetts residents 12 and older; walk-ins are welcome. Appointments are suggested at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann.
Those seeking a dose of Pfizer’s vaccine should make an appointment between 10 and 11:30 a.m. and those seeking a dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine should book an appointment between 11:45 a.m. and noon.
Any local organization wishing to partner with the GCACC’s efforts to hold open clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations, please contact Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618.