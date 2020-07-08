Massachusetts reported another 30 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,243.
There were 264 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reported Wednesday — bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to more than 110,600 in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic.
There were 662 people reported hospitalized because of COVID-19, while 102 were in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care homes rose to 5,220 — or more than 63% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
— Associated Press
Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 258 on Wednesday, one more than on Friday; 2,687 residents have been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19; 231 have recovered.
Rockport: 82, same as on Monday; 647 people tested. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday. At least fourteen residents have died of the virus
Essex: 24, same as last Wednesday; 327 tested.
Manchester: 20, same as last Wednesday; 391 residents tested.
Local hospitals: There were 12 suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus Wednesday morning at Beverly Hospital, up two from Tuesday. Two patients, two more than Tuesday, were in the Intensive Care Unit. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.